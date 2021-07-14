tropical storm isaias

CT Regulators Finalize Fines for Utility Companies Over Tropical Storm Isaias Response

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut regulators on Wednesday finalized millions of dollars in fines against the state's two largest electricity distributors for what officials called the companies' failures in their preparations and responses to Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of power outages last year.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, gave final approval to a $28.6 million civil penalty against Eversource and a $1.2 million civil penalty against United Illuminating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The penalties are in addition to profit reductions ordered by PURA that will cost Eversource about $31 million a year and United Illuminating about $1.3 million a year.

Both companies have defended their responses to the storm, which left many customers without power for more than a week. Both are appealing the profit reduction orders, but not the civil penalties.

Isaias roared through the Northeast on Aug. 4, knocking down scores of trees and utility wires. In Connecticut, more than 630,000 Eversource customers and more than 113,000 United Illuminating customers lost power during the storm.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

climate change 3 hours ago

What You Can Do to Prevent a Drought From Getting Worse

unemployment 3 hours ago

Teens Are Stepping Up to Fill Vacant Job Openings – Entry-Level and Not

blockchain 6 hours ago

The Future of Your NBA Tickets is Virtual – And Non-Fungible

PURA said the companies failed to comply with performance standards including not deploying enough line workers. Regulators also said the companies violated reporting requirements by not disclosing minor accidents involving workers during their storm responses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tropical storm isaiasEversourceUNITED ILLUMINATING
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us