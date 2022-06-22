gas prices

CT Residents Feeling the Pinch; President Calls for Suspension of Federal Gas, Diesel Taxes

Residents across Connecticut and beyond are feeling the effects of high prices for everything from gasoline to groceries and President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

The average price of gasoline in Connecticut is now $4.92 a gallon.

“It’s definitely taking a toll on my wallet,” Cara Kostacopoulos, of Middletown, said.

The federal government charges an 18 cent tax per gallon of gasoline and a 24 cent tax per gallon of diesel.

“I guess it just is what it is. I’m trying not to dwell on it too much because we can’t change it. We can’t do anything about it. We have to drive, like we have to go to our jobs. We have to do what we have to do,” Kostacopoulos said.

Many economists and lawmakers from both parties view the idea of a gas tax holiday with skepticism.

The Democratic president will also call on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, according to administration officials who previewed his proposals on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

In Connecticut the 25-cent gas tax is suspended until December

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

