CT Runners, Workers Return to Boston 10 Years After Marathon Bombing

Monday was the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, and it comes 10 years after the attack that left several dead and hundreds hurt.

Many from Connecticut were among the crowd a decade ago and on Monday.

Among those working at the end of the course was Charlie Olbrias, a timer with a Mansfield-based company called The Last Mile Racing.

“I was concerned there was going to be a somber mood over the city. But it was beautiful to see how the city reacted and how the race reacted. So it was comforting,” Olbrias said.

Ten years ago, Olbrias was also working as a timer. It was a surreal day where he had to stop runners and tell them what had happened, helped reunite them with their families and then try to connect with his own.

“Nobody ever thinks they’re going to have to tell their loved that they are okay because you never expect to be put in a situation where you have to let people know. And thankfully I was fine, I was safe. But it has had a profound impact on me moving forward,” Olbrias said.

Olbrias tells us beefed up security in Boston has helped him feel comfortable returning. But his sense of security has been changed.

“Even when I go to a baseball game my head is on a swivel and I never feel comfortable in a situation like that because you know now what could happen. There is evil in this world and when you see it up close it’s awful,” Olbrias said.

While never forgetting, many are showing the world what it means to be Boston Strong.