CT State Colleges and Universities system appoints new interim chancellor

The Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education has announced that Dr. O. John Maduko will serve as acting chancellor of the CT State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.

It comes after the board decided not to renew the contract of former Chancellor Terrence Cheng.

Cheng's contract runs through June 30, 2026, but the Board of Regents said Cheng will transition into a new role as a strategic advisor beginning in July.

Cheng came under fire last year after a state audit found questionable spending by him and others in the CSCU system, including expensive meals, livery service, dry cleaning and improper tickets to events that were not school related.

The audit, conducted by the state comptroller's office, led to several recommendations to tighten financial controls and add oversight of CSCU expenditures.

Maduko will take over as chancellor starting July 1. He currently serves as the president of Connecticut State Community College, the largest community college in New England.

The CSCU system will launch a national search for a permanent system leader in the fall.

“President Maduko has a proven record of accomplishment of leading institutions through periods of change. As CT State’s inaugural president, he led a team that built one, unified community college that is rooted in access, opportunity, and community,” BOR Chairperson Marty Guay said.

“As the system’s next interim leader, he will provide the steady leadership and vision needed to position students, faculty and staff, and administrators for success during this time of transition," he continued.

Officials said Maduko helped CT State earn accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education, helped increase enrollment and more.

Before his role with CT State, Maduko was the vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The CT colleges and universities system includes Central CT State University, Southern CT State University, Eastern CT State University, Western CT State University, Charter Oak State College and CT State.