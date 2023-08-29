CT State Community College

CT State Community College welcomes students to first day of school since merger

This is the first school year that 12 community college campuses statewide have merged into one system

By Jane Caffrey

NBC Universal, Inc.

It is the first day of school for community college students, and it looks a little different this year after 12 campuses statewide have consolidated into one system: “CT State Community College.”

From Three Rivers to Manchester to Gateway, students are geared up.

“New outfit, new school supplies,” said Kyree Perry, a student at CT State Community College Three Rivers from Norwich.

This year, they also have a new school name.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Connecticut State Three Rivers,” said Mohammad Kabny, CT State Community College Three Rivers student from New London.

CT State Community College is now the largest community college in New England.

“I think it's a good idea,” said Alex Bauman, a CT State Community College Gateway student from North Haven. “I've got a friend at Manchester Community College and we're taking a class, the same virtual class together.”

Local

NBC CT Responds 3 hours ago

Looking ahead to Labor Day? Tips for busy travel weekend

meriden 4 hours ago

Meriden bus driver strike looms after union calls latest contract proposal ‘insulting'

System leaders hope it means new collaborations, saying the merger aims to streamline services and offer enrollment at multiple campuses.

“The main goal is the benefits to our students,” said Tamika Davis, Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Retention. “Not having to do multiple processes to attend more than one community college. So all of that is now streamlined. So one application process, one financial aid process for our students, increased access to student services, is a huge deal.”

The new system has 32,554 credit students enrolled for the fall of 2023, including 7,853 new students. More than 9,000 are receiving a free college education through PACT, and another nearly 13,000 are getting financial assistance from Pell Grants.

Many students are taking advantage of the system’s statewide reach, with 27 percent taking a course at more than one campus.

“There’s going to be a lot more opportunity,” said Christian Robinson, a CT State Community College Three Rivers student from New London. “There’s a lot more majors now since you can, this can be your home campus here at Three Rivers, and then you can study a major at Quinnipiac College. “

“That's been pretty awesome. Right now I'm taking five classes and three different colleges,” said Jordan Brndiar, a student at CT State Community College Gateway from Ellington.

The name of the game is flexibility, something Perry plans to take advantage of.

“Before it was like, 'I'm a Sports Management major, so the classes were kind of limited,'” she said. “Most of them were online. But now that it's the full like CT State. If I want to take, like a Naugatuck or Middlesex class, I can do that.”

This article tagged under:

CT State Community College
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us