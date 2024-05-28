CT state police connect suspect in Massachusetts stabbings to Deep River death investigation

Connecticut state police have connected the suspect in a stabbing spree in Massachusetts to a death investigation in Deep River.

Connecticut state police responded to a home on Merriwold Lane in Deep River just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday after someone threw a shovel through the window on the front door, then left.

The people who contacted police said they recognized the person responsible as someone who was staying nearby on Maritone Lane, where a disturbance was reported, state police said.

A state trooper then went to a home on Maritone Lane, where he found 70-year-old Bruce Feldman, of West Hartford, outside with injuries. They said he died at the scene.

While investigating, police learned that 26-year-old Jared Ravizza, of Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Martha’s Vineyard, was at the address earlier in the day and had left, state police said.

Surrounding agencies in Connecticut as well as law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts were notified and given a description of a vehicle Ravizza was connected to.

Shortly thereafter, Massachusetts State Police developed information indicating that the vehicle was in their state.

Then, around 7:34 p.m., Massachusetts State Police notified Connecticut State Police that Ravizza had been taken into custody in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Connecticut state police said they determined that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

This investigation in Deep River is active and ongoing.

Ravizza is in custody in Massachusetts and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

State police said criminal charges in Connecticut.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said Ravizza was arrested Saturday night after a police pursuit and multiple stabbings.

Police said a person entered the AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston about 6 p.m. Saturday and went into one of the theaters without paying. The girls, ages 9 to 17, were inside the theater when the individual suddenly attacked them “without saying anything and without any warning” before running out, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release.

The four suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

A vehicle matching that description was later seen in Plymouth, Mass. about 27 miles south of Braintree. Police said it had left a McDonald's restaurant at the Route 3 rest area, where two employees were stabbed.

According to the district attorney's office, police received several 911 calls around 7 p.m. Saturday reporting that two people had been stabbed, and responding medical personnel found a 21-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of whom had non-life-threatening knife lacerations. The woman was taken to South Shore Hospital, while the man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital for treatment.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the McDonald's that appeared to show Ravizza reach through the drive-thru window and stab the male employee with a large knife. The video then allegedly showed Ravizza leave the drive-thru in a black Porsche, park the vehicle and go inside the McDonald's where he stabbed the female employee before leaving the rest area in his SUV.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, a prosecutor said Ravizza urinated in a McDonald's drive-thru, then stabbed two employees with a kitchen knife.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle from a witness at the restaurant helped state police troopers locate it in Sandwich, another 20 miles south. State police unsuccessfully attempted to pull it over, and the vehicle later crashed.

Ravizza, the driver, was taken into custody shortly afterward and was being treated at South Shore Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ravizza is being charged in the restaurant attack and is being investigated in the theater stabbings, officials said.