A dog is safe after a state trooper came to the rescue on a busy section of Interstate 84 in Cheshire Friday morning, according to state police.

State police received 911 calls about a dog on a busy stretch of I-84 East, between exits 26 and 27, and a trooper quickly responded and rescued it, state police said.

The dog had no tags and was not injured, police said.

