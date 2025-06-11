CT State Police's scenario simulator trains troopers for real life situations

Connecticut State Police receive hundreds of calls for service daily, and for a wide range of reasons.

One of the tools they use to prepare recruits for what they could see, a simulator inside the State Police Academy.

“You have been called for a well-being check…well-being check,” an instructor said as a trooper prepared for a scenario.

It’s immersive, putting the trooper between three walls meant to fully encompass their peripheral vision. The simulation is meant to feel real.

“Don’t you know who I am? No, who are you?” Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said while inside the wellbeing check scenario.”

He stepped inside to showcase what the simulator does.

“Hands in the air, just relax for me sir,” Muniz said.

It’s meant for new recruits, but troopers can go inside for refresher courses. The simulator is being run by an instructor, and troopers' demeanor, actions and tone is all being monitored.

Scenarios change and adjust accordingly, testing their ability to navigate hard or high stress situations, and ensuring their reaction time is sharp.

“Your mind will never go somewhere it has never been, so to be presented with a situation that may call for some kind of use of force, it helps you understand distance and communication or oh I did that wrong,” Muniz said.

According to instructors, there are dozens of scenarios ranging from wellbeing checks or domestic situations to active shooter scenarios.

The general idea is to take recruits into real world scenarios while being in a safe and controlled environment.

“It shows you a little glimpse of what can happen in reality,” Muniz said.

Troopers have access to tools in the simulator like a taser, flashlight and a gun.

Another trooper stepped inside to show us a situation where they were being held at gunpoint, and had to pull the trigger.

“The objective is to show them how to use different tools and to learn how to handle a situation and use communication to calm a situation,” Muniz said.

They have had the simulator in use for the last eight years, meaning hundreds of recruits have stepped inside.

“We are just here to help, just relax…and there is nothing wrong with that,” the trooper said in the demonstration in a domestic violence situation.

And while its only a simulation and it's only one tool at their disposal, instructors say training like this is vital to better train troopers.

“There is a reset button here, in the real world there isn’t,” Muniz said.