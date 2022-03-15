CT State Police Terminate 8 Recruits After Investigation

State police said eight recruits in the State Police 131st Training Troop have been terminated after an investigation.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that the actions of the recruits were in violation of Connecticut State Police Academy Rules and Regulations, Section 1.13.1 Cheating/Plagiarism, according to state police.

The recruits were dismissed effective today.

“This was a very unfortunate set of circumstances and allegations such as these are not taken lightly. From start to finish, we demand that our recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut State Police. When their integrity comes into question, a review may be warranted. In this particular incident, an investigation was warranted and conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit. The men and women of the State Police are expected to hold themselves to the highest standards in law enforcement. When those standards are not met, a process for review must be followed to determine if recruits are worthy of earning the title of ‘State Trooper,’’ Colonel Stavros Mellekas said in a statement.

The remaining 53 members of the 131st Training Troop are scheduled to graduate on March 24.

No additional information was immediately available.