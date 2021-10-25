CT State Rep. Michael DiMassa Resigns Amid Pandemic Funds Investigation

State Rep. Michael DiMassa has resigned. It comes amid scrutiny into West Haven’s spending of federal pandemic relief money.

DiMassa sent a letter to the Secretary of the State on Thursday, saying that he was resigning from his role as state representative for the 116th district, effective immediately.

DiMassa, who was also an aide to the West Haven City Council, also submitted an official resignation to the City of West Haven on Thursday, which became effective today.

DiMassa, 30, of West Haven, is accused of defrauding the City of West Haven of more than $600,000, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. He was released on a $250,000 bond.

Federal officials said DiMassa and another individual formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January. A month later, the company billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed, federal officials said.

Between February and September, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70, according to federal officials.

DiMassa is accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC bank account, some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, according to the office of the U.S Attorney's Office in Connecticut.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations are investigating.