CT state representative accused of stealing from store in Bethel: police

By Angela Fortuna

Bethel Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut state representative has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a store in Bethel, and police say it isn't the first time it has happened.

The Bethel Police Department said State Rep. Raghib Allie-Brennan, 33, was arrested on Monday for a suspected shoplifting at Target on Stony Hill Road.

Authorities said Allie-Brennan was determined to be the apparent thief, and he was taken into custody.

Officers said the state representative tried to leave the store without paying for $26.69 worth of merchandise, but he was also recognized by loss prevention for prior unreported larcenies, according to police.

In a statement, Allie-Brennan said two items in his armload weren't scanned during a recent visit to Target.

"I was in a rush to bring items to my grandmother in the hospital, the store didn't have bags and I was juggling multiple purchases," he said. "While I do not have a record, I take full responsibility for the error and am working through the legal processes to resolve the matter quickly and respectfully."

"I respect the law and Target's right to enforce their loss prevention policy, and I remain committed to serving my community with transparency and integrity," the statement continues.

Allie-Brennan was issued a misdemeanor summons for sixth-degree larceny and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.

