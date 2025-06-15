South Windsor

CT State Senator back in New England after being stuck in Middle East amid airstrikes

By Bryan Mercer

Senator Anwar

State Senator Saud Anwar says he's back in the United States after days of trying to get home from Iraq after airstrikes in Iran.

Anwar (D-South Windsor) said he traveled to Iraq after the state’s legislative session ended, to learn more about the part of the world and how policies are impacting their people.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Then he received a message from the U.S. Consulate that they needed to leave, but all air travel in Iraq was suspended 30 minutes before Anwar's family was supposed to board the flight after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran.

On Friday evening, Anwar said he reached Kuwait Airport after nearly 12 hours of travel.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

By Saturday night, the state senator says he has landed at Logan Airport in Boston.

In the social media post, Sen. Anwar says he has landed on U.S. soil and is "blessed to be back home."

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us