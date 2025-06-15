CT State Senator back in New England after being stuck in Middle East amid airstrikes

State Senator Saud Anwar says he's back in the United States after days of trying to get home from Iraq after airstrikes in Iran.

Anwar (D-South Windsor) said he traveled to Iraq after the state’s legislative session ended, to learn more about the part of the world and how policies are impacting their people.

Then he received a message from the U.S. Consulate that they needed to leave, but all air travel in Iraq was suspended 30 minutes before Anwar's family was supposed to board the flight after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran.

On Friday evening, Anwar said he reached Kuwait Airport after nearly 12 hours of travel.

By Saturday night, the state senator says he has landed at Logan Airport in Boston.

In the social media post, Sen. Anwar says he has landed on U.S. soil and is "blessed to be back home."