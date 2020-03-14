CT Stores Modify Hours To Restock Because of COVID-19

Some stores in our state are modifying their hours to try and keep up as people empty shelves.

Starting Sunday, all 24-hour Price Chopper stores will close at 1 a.m. and re-open at 6 a.m. to restock and clean.

Stop and Shop announced that most of its stores will open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice starting Monday. They have also suspended their online pickup service.

Walmart is cutting the hours of all 24-hour stores to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday. Other stores with reduced hours, for example, that regularly open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. will keep those hours.