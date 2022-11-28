CT Sweatshirts Spread Kindness and Benefit Sandy Hook Promise

Connecticut business owners are teaming up to help spread kindness across the state, while also honoring the lives lost in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Businesses are selling sweatshirts with the words "Be Kind" and 26 flowers that represent the lives lost. All the proceeds go to Sandy Hook Promise.

"With the flowers, it's a reminder that they are still with us and that their spirit lives on and they're continuing to watch over us and see us grow and bloom every day," said Julie Buonanno, who created the design of the sweatshirts.

She's a baker who owns The Mixing Bowl, and she's given back for years.

"On December 14, 2012, when one of the most tragic shootings occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary, the 26 random acts of kindness began and I just started doing them," Buonanno said.

This year, she teamed up with her friend Bianca Bruno, who owns Castor and Poly clothing shop in Old Wethersfield, and decided to debut the kindness sweatshirts during Small Business Saturday.

"We were definitely very pleased and overwhelmed with gratitude with the turnout," Bruno said.

She said they sold more than 60 sweatshirts on Saturday alone. Now, they are in the process of ordering more and hope to spark kindness and conversation.

"Having someone say, 'I like your sweatshirt, that's so cool. Where's that from? What's that about?' gives this opportunity for people to talk about it to create awareness," Bruno said.

"It's kind of just that message and spreading that kindness constantly without even having to actually say it to someone," Buonann said.

Bruno says there are still some sweatshirts available at her store on Main Street. Online preorders for the next shipment can be picked up at the store in a couple of weeks.