CT Teen to Compete in National Spelling Bee

A Connecticut teen is competing in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Julia Brooke Settevendemie, 13, a student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School in Somers, is one of the 234 competitors for the 2022 competition.

Over the last year and a half, Julia collected items to fill more than 250 bags for homeless shelters, according to the Scripps media guide.

The preliminaries begin Tuesday and the finals air live at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

