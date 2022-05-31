CT Teen to Compete in National Spelling Bee

A Connecticut teen is competing in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Julia Brooke Settevendemie, 13, a student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School in Somers, is one of the 234 competitors for the 2022 competition.
Over the last year and a half, Julia collected items to fill more than 250 bags for homeless shelters, according to the Scripps media guide.
The preliminaries begin Tuesday and the finals air live at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Get information on how to watch here.
