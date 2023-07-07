CT TikTok star creates comic walking tour in Hartford

If you don't know who Alex Traynor is, let me remind you. He's the guy from Haddam who went viral on TikTok for creating wild and crazy videos with his 106-year-old grandma Doris.

Now he's using his media chops to go back in time, diving into history with a self-guided audio walking tour in Hartford - using old, plastic vending boxes as landmarks.

He said pedestrians will undoubtedly learn something new and enjoy the added dash of comic relief when they take the walking tour known as the American Museum of the Free Publication Distribution Box.

Up until two years ago, the plastic boxes held phone books, weekly papers, real estate magazines and more.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"My dad's business was to deliver to these boxes. So growing up, I was the delivery guy," Traynor said.

When his father was forced to retire in light of recent technology - like the internet - Traynor had an idea. To create a self-guided audio walking tour that was, well, funny.

"It's real history. It just the importance of these newspaper boxes is vastly exaggerated,” he said.

Traynor hired several actors to do voiceovers of famous people in history.

When you listen you hear the following, “The audio tour we consulted with thousands of scholars and academics to hear their perspectives on these treasures. Just listen to Professor Stephen Hawking…”

“Honestly, they are so fascinating,” the audio goes on to say. “None of my work tons of theoretical physics would have gotten anywhere without them.”

The tour is 45 minutes long with nine stops, taking you through history, from the dawn of civilization to the end of the War in Iraq.

“We're located directly across the street from the Wadsworth. So that's my favorite part is I made a fake the exam and it has the best real estate possible," Traynor said.

To listen, you scan the QR code which directs you to a site Alex created and start listening.

"It has ambient noise, the sounds of the city. Paper boys extra, extra read all about it. It does everything. Barack Obama makes a cameo," Traynor said.

Traynor said he wants people to start paying attention to what he calls "really weird renegade art," saying Hartford needs more of it.

“I would say they have a much bigger role in history in the audio tour than they actually did,” he said.

He said it took him a couple of years to create this project and to this day, he is still fine tuning the audio.