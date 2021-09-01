CT to Be Among First States to Allow Digital Drivers License on iPhone, Apple Watch

The state of Connecticut is working with Apple to be one of the first states to make drivers licenses available electronically on iPhones and Apple Watches.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media that the state is in the early planning phases.

Apple announced Wednesday that it is working with several states across the country, which will roll out the ability for residents to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will follow, according to Apple.

The company said the Transportation Security Administration will enable some airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports.

According to CNBC, Apple said this feature is a crucial step in their plan to replace physical wallets and will offer more convenience to travelers looking for touchless airport travel.

“We’re excited to bring a new addition to our state’s modernization efforts that will make our residents’ lives easier, and keep their identities secure through the use of mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet,” Lamont said in a statement on the Apple website. “We’re pleased to be one of the first states working with Apple to deploy driver’s licenses and state identification cards in Apple Wallet, and we’re looking forward to taking the next steps to make sure this new feature benefits our residents.”

HOW APPLE'S DIGITAL LICENSE WILL WORK

Once a state begins offering the capability, residents will be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it to the TSA, according to Apple.

It will operate in a similar way to how customers add new credit cards and transit passes to Wallet.

HOW TO ADD DRIVER'S LICENSE TO APPLE WALLET

Tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on your iPhone to begin adding the license or ID.

You will be asked to use your iPhone to scan your driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie for verification. Once you have been verified, your ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.

Customers will then be able to present their driver’s license or state ID to the TSA by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

Apple says that a user who misplaces their iPhone or Apple Watch can use the Find My app to lock their device and help locate it, or remotely erase a device.