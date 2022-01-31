CT to Begin Accepting Applications for Adult-Use Cannabis Establishments This Week

The state Department of Consumer Protection is going to start accepting applications for some adult-use cannabis establishment license types.

Cannabis was approved for adult use in Connecticut in June 2021 and retail sales are anticipated to begin in the state by the end of the year.

The Department of Consumer Protection will hold multiple lotteries on an ongoing basis and will announce the number of available licenses before each application round.

They said the application rounds for the eight license types that will be selected through the lottery process will open on a staggered basis.

The application period for the first round of lotteries will remain open for 90 days.

Applications for social equity cultivator licenses located in Disproportionately Impacted Areas will have a one-time 90-day application period beginning Feb. 3 and ending May 4.

Officials said they will hold two lotteries for each license type: a social equity lottery and a general lottery.

Applicants selected in the social equity lottery are subject to review by the Social Equity Council to confirm their social equity status.

To qualify as a social equity applicant, at least 65 percent of the ownership or control of the business must be held by individuals who meet the income and residency requirements for a social equity applicant outlined in the law.

Once the social equity applicants are selected through the lottery process and approved by the Council, DCP will conduct the general lottery. All social equity approved applicants and those selected in the general lottery will be eligible to apply for a provisional license. More information about the lottery process is available at ct.gov/cannabis.

The department expects to open a second lottery application period for most license types in the second half of 2022.

Application Periods

The first application period for each license type will open for a period of 90 days on the following dates:

Disproportionately Impacted Area Cultivator: Feb. 3, 2022 (non-lottery)

Retailer: Feb. 3, 2022

Micro-cultivator: Feb. 10, 2022

Delivery Service: Feb. 17, 2022

Hybrid Retailer: Feb. 24, 2022

Food and Beverage: March 3, 2022

Product Manufacturer: March 10, 2022

Product Packager: March 17, 2022

Transporter: March 24, 2022

Number of Licenses

An equal number of licenses will be available to social equity and general applicants.

Retailer: 6 general licenses, 6 Social Equity licenses

Micro-cultivator: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

Delivery Service: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses

Hybrid Retailer: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

Food and Beverage: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses

Product Packager: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses

Product Manufacturer: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses

Transporter: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses

Applicants for cannabis establishments licensed under the following provisions are not subject to the lottery process:

Currently licensed medical marijuana producers converting to engage in the adult-use cannabis market

Currently licensed medical marijuana dispensary facilities converting to a hybrid retailer license to allow for the sale of cannabis for both medicinal and adult-use

Applications for social equity cultivators located in a Disproportionately Impacted Area that meet the requirements outlined in Section 149 of Public Act 21-1 of the June 2021 Special Session

Applicants applying for a cannabis establishment license as an Equity Joint Venture or Social Equity Partner with a licensed medical marijuana producer or dispensary facility

Social Equity Council Micro-Cultivator Assistance Program (to be developed by the Social Equity Council)

Applications will be available at ct.gov/cannabis.

Interested applicants can view a description of each license type to determine which is appropriate for their business.