The state is getting 60 new rail cars for commuter rail lines.

The state Department of Transportation has a contract with Alstom to buy the new rail cars, which are valued at $315 million, the governor’s office said.

The first cars are expected to arrive in 2026 and the priorities will be for use on the Hartford Line as well as the branches of the New Haven Line, according to the governor’s office.

“Having a modernized transit system with safe, comfortable, and convenient access to work, home, and fun is essential to attracting the kind of businesses and workforce talent we need to grow good-paying jobs and remain economically competitive,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“Connecticut is the home of the busiest rail line in the nation, and the purchase of these new rail cars continues our efforts to deliver better and more reliable service for commuters,” Lamont said.

The governor’s office said the rail cars will have spacious two-by-two seating and there will be easy access for passengers who use mobility aids.

The new rail cars will two-by-two seating and foldable workstation tables.

The cars will also have overhead luggage racks, foldable workstation tables and a bicycle storage area.

There will also be a Wi-Fi connection, real-time information displays, power outlets and USB ports, the governor’s office said.

“The CTDOT Office of Rail is working hard to upgrade the trip for rail customers across Connecticut,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement.

“We know they want more comfortable seats, Wi-Fi access, bike storage, and ADA accessibility, and we’re taking action on those needs with steps like this,” he added.