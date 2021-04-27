CT To Resume Vehicle Inspections, Emissions Testing Today

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is resuming vehicle inspections and emissions testing as of today.

The computer system the state uses to process vehicle emissions tests was down for several weeks and the DMV said Tuesday that Applus Technologies, has restored service to all Connecticut emissions test centers.

The DMV said the outage was caused by a malware attack that was detected on Tuesday, March 30. The DMV said an investigation is underway, but Applus is not aware of any risk to personal data for motorists in Connecticut.

“We would like to thank the public as well as the test centers for their patience over the past few weeks,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said in a statement.

The CT Department of Motor Vehicles is offering extensions to customers impacted by the service outage and

Waiving all emissions test late fees through June 30.

If your emissions test or retest was due between March 30 and April 30, you must complete it by June 30.

DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said anyone impacted by the outage has up to 60-days to complete their emissions testing requirements.

According to the DMV, around 53,300 vehicles were due for their emissions test between March 30 and April 26.