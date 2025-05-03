Food & Drink

CT towns collected $2.4 million from mini liquor bottles over six-month period

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut towns have collected over $2.4 million in fees from mini liquor bottles, more commonly known as nips.

Stores have been collecting a five-cent surcharge for every mini liquor bottle sold, with $11.4 million given back so far for municipal “environmental cleanup” efforts.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Some communities in the state have received thousands of dollars, and they're using the money for a wide range of initiatives. Click here for more.

Here's a breakdown of money collected by town.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

All 169 towns and cities in the state have collected a cumulative $2,442,986.20 from Oct. 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut.

The state's "nickel-per-nip" program places a bottle deposit on all 50 mL containers of alcohol. Click here for more on the legislation, which was passed in 2022.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us