CT towns collected $2.4 million from mini liquor bottles over six-month period

Connecticut towns have collected over $2.4 million in fees from mini liquor bottles, more commonly known as nips.

Stores have been collecting a five-cent surcharge for every mini liquor bottle sold, with $11.4 million given back so far for municipal “environmental cleanup” efforts.

Some communities in the state have received thousands of dollars, and they're using the money for a wide range of initiatives.

Here's a breakdown of money collected by town.

All 169 towns and cities in the state have collected a cumulative $2,442,986.20 from Oct. 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, according to Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut.

The state's "nickel-per-nip" program places a bottle deposit on all 50 mL containers of alcohol.