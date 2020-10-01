CT Transit Buses to Start Collecting Fares Again

CT Transit will resume collecting fares and front door boarding on Oct. 5 after safety barriers between the driver and fare boxes were installed on all buses.

The Department of Transportation said 80 to 85% of CT Transit buses have newly installed partitions separating the driver from passengers. The other 15 to 20% of buses have temporary partitions that act in a similar method to the permanent partitions.

The state DOT said about 95% of bus riders are complying with mask orders.

Some bus drivers said that the reinstatement of fare collection at this time increases close contact with passengers and results in greater health risk in the midst of a pandemic, according to the bus drivers union, ATU.

Free masks are available to all passengers who forget their own onboard trains and at staffed bus and rail ticket sales outlets.

"The distribution of masks at this time is being done to remind passengers of the importance of wearing masks to protect yourself, bus and rail staff, and fellow passengers and to reduce any complacency in light of our achievements as a state," the DOT said in a statement.

Other bus systems will also begin fare enforcement on Oct. 5 and all systems are expected to enforce fares by Nov. 1, the DOT said.