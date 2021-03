CT Transit is experiencing a high number of personnel shortages in the New Haven area and it will cause some delays and cancellations on Monday.

Attn: @CTTRANSIT New Haven Area Customers

New Haven



We are experiencing a high level of personnel shortages that will cause major service delays and cancellations of some trips and services today.

We apologize for the resulting inconvenience. — CTTRANSIT (@CTTRANSIT) March 8, 2021

CT Transit officials said they expect major service delays and cancellations of some trips and services.

Officials did not release a reason for the high level of personnel shortages.

It's unclear if the shortage will be resolved by tomorrow.