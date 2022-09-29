CT Transit Ridership on the Rise, Officials Consider Route Improvements

Have you jumped on a bus in Connecticut lately? Ridership is on the rise as pandemic restrictions ease, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Now, officials are looking at factors driving up the numbers and ways to improve the state’s bus routes.

Hopping on a bus is a new routine for Terrell Jones.

“It's convenient. It's free,” the Hartford resident said.

Free bus fares played a role in his decision to board.

“Absolutely and plus the gas prices are pretty high,” Jones said.

The free rides are also helping frequent riders stick to their routes.

“Whatever pass that you purchase, you can hold on to until the free fare is over,” Lourdes Rodriguez, of Hartford, said. “So you save a lot of money.”

CT Transit fares are waived from April 1 to Dec. 1, covered by $21 million in federal COVID relief funds. Along with that, more people are taking the bus in major hubs.

According to CT Department of Transportation (DOT) data, in April, ridership in Hartford was at 84% of pre-pandemic levels, in New Haven 94%, and in Stamford 92%.

By August, Hartford ridership rose to 90%. New Haven and Stamford exceeded pre-pandemic levels, at 112% and 116%, respectively.

However, DOT officials are also analyzing whether factors beyond free rides, like gas prices, could be driving up the numbers.

“Is the ridership increasing because as you look back a few months ago, gas prices were at a different level than they were today? Inflation? More people going back to the work, just weather getting nicer and more people doing different things out there,” Josh Morgan, DOT spokesperson, said. “What we really want to look is look at traffic data, look to see if more cars got off the road.”

Ridership levels are also being considered in a study being conducted by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CRCOG), looking at areas where more people are hopping on the bus in Hartford and ways to improve those routes.

"Even when ridership was low, these were really the backbone of the local public transit system,” Cara Radzins, CRCOG transportation deputy, said.

CRCOG is now finalizing their recommendations for improvements in the Metro Hartford Rapid Route study.

“The recommendations include things like better passenger amenities, shelters, as well as bus stop optimization to make the service faster, but also more reliable,” Radzins said.

Those recommendations for upgrades around Hartford will go to the state DOT and CT Transit.

“There's places that you can go directly. It's a blessing, it really is,” Rodriguez said.

All the data, being compiled in efforts to make the bus ride better.

“I just, you know, decided to go and use the bus from now on,” Jones said.

A separate decision on extending the free-fares program would require legislative action.

“The administration will review proposals on this and will work with legislative leaders to consider measures that are in the best interest of Connecticut families and businesses," a spokesperson for Governor Lamont’s Office said.