CT Trooper Brian North Due Back in Court on Charges After 2020 Death of Teen

The Connecticut State Police trooper who has been charged in connection with the 2020 death of a teenager in West Haven is due in court Thursday after his case was continued.

Trooper Brian North was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after a police chase that ended in West Haven in January 2020.

North was arraigned in Milford Superior Court earlier this month and the case was continued to June 2.

The Connecticut State Police trooper charged in the death of a teenager in West Haven back in 2020 appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

During his last appearance, North was quiet as attorneys introduced themselves to the judge and he didn’t enter a plea.

State police union leaders said North acted objectively during a violent encounter when he was forced to make a split-second decision during dangerous and rapidly evolving circumstances.

Before the arraignment earlier this month, the union sent a memo out to police across the state, asking them to go to Milford and march with North to the courthouse to show their support and dozens of police officers showed up.

In a report about the shooting that was released in April, Inspector General Robert J. Devlin, Jr. said, in part, “Stated briefly, the investigation establishes that, at the time Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane. Further, any belief that persons were in such danger was not reasonable. I therefore find that North’s use of deadly force was not justified under Connecticut law."

North was arrested on Tuesday, April 19, becoming the first police officer in more than a decade to be charged with a fatal shooting. He was released on $50,000 bond.

North was placed on leave after the arrest.

State police said Soulemane carjacked a vehicle in Norwalk on Jan. 15, 2020, and led police on a chase on Interstate 95 to West Haven. Troopers were able to box in the car Soulemane was driving.

State police body camera video showed a West Haven officer smashing out the passenger door window before another trooper shot Soulemane with a stun gun. Trooper North then fired his gun through the driver's door window when Soulemane displayed a knife, state police said.

Soulemane’s family has said he was a community college student who had schizophrenia.