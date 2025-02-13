CT Ukrainian community worried about future as Trump pushes for end to Ukraine war

As President Donald Trump pushes for an end to the war in Ukraine, many in the Ukrainian community in Connecticut are concerned about the developments coming from the White House.

“This is about as close to a surrender as you can come,” Myron Melnyk, of New Haven, said.

There’s lots of concern for Melnyk as he follows developments coming from the White House.

Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war in Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out some of Trump’s views during a NATO meeting.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said.

Melnyk, a second-generation Ukrainian American, has doubts that Ukraine will end up with a good deal.

“There was no reason to believe that he was going to be a long-term supporter of Ukraine,” he said.

Others like Lessia Shajenko, who has family in Mansfield, said Trump speaking with Putin first before Zelenskyy sends the wrong message.

“I believe it's a trap, a skillfully constructed trap for Trump and his team,” she said.

But the president vowed that he wants the killing to stop.

“President Putin wants peace and President Zelenskyy wants peace, and I want peace. I just want to see people stop getting killed,” Trump said.

After seeing the devastation from Ukraine, including in her hometown of Dnipro, Shajenko fears a hasty peace deal could compel other nations to take land by force without accountability.

“It just encourages other perpetrators to behave the same way because they feel they're not punished,” Shajenko said.

Hanna from Norwalk believes the president should visit Ukraine himself, to get a sense of the what’s happening on the ground. She didn’t give her last name, as her husband is still fighting for the Ukrainian military.

“He needs to start his negotiation just with the whole scene of what is happening right now in Ukraine,” she said.

Melnyk said he doesn’t want the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people to be pushed aside.

“You can’t just abandon those people and say all of this was for nothing,” he said.