Decision 2024

CT voters approve constitutional change to allow no-fault absentee ballots

Approval means restrictions will be removed from the constitution and the legislature will come up with a process for absentee ballots.

Getty Images

Voters have decided to approve a constitutional amendment which allows no-fault absentee ballots in Connecticut.

Connecticut’s Constitution allows absentee voting only for voters who are active-duty military, sick or out of town on Election Day, for those who work at polls and people who have religious conflicts with the election.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A referendum question to change that was on this year's ballot. The question posed was:

“Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The constitutional amendment ballot question easily passed, according to the Secretary of the State's Office.

“I served in the legislature at the beginning of this effort, so it is wonderful to see that the end result is greater access for Connecticut’s voters. I hope the legislature will work with us over the next year to study and create a holistic system of voting that works for Connecticut," Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said.

In 2014, voters rejected a similar ballot question. Supporters have said they believed that was because voters were confused about what the question was proposing.

Local

Tolland 43 mins ago

Hundreds without power after downed wire causes fire in Tolland

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Road closed in West Hartford due to car crash

The Secretary of the State's Office said statewide voter turnout was 74%, or 1.7 million people this year, compared to 2020 where the turnout was 80%, or 1.9 million people.

Results are not finalized due to the ballot recount in Torrington.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us