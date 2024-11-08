CT voters approve constitutional change to allow no-fault absentee ballots

Voters have decided to approve a constitutional amendment which allows no-fault absentee ballots in Connecticut.

Connecticut’s Constitution allows absentee voting only for voters who are active-duty military, sick or out of town on Election Day, for those who work at polls and people who have religious conflicts with the election.

A referendum question to change that was on this year's ballot. The question posed was:

“Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The constitutional amendment ballot question easily passed, according to the Secretary of the State's Office.

“I served in the legislature at the beginning of this effort, so it is wonderful to see that the end result is greater access for Connecticut’s voters. I hope the legislature will work with us over the next year to study and create a holistic system of voting that works for Connecticut," Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said.

In 2014, voters rejected a similar ballot question. Supporters have said they believed that was because voters were confused about what the question was proposing.

The Secretary of the State's Office said statewide voter turnout was 74%, or 1.7 million people this year, compared to 2020 where the turnout was 80%, or 1.9 million people.

Results are not finalized due to the ballot recount in Torrington.