CT Voters, Politicians React to News of Trump Indictment

People across Connecticut from voters to political leaders are reacting to the news of former president Donald Trump’s indictment.

“Well, it’s about time,” Carolyn Alessi, who lives in Windsor, said.

“I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed at what’s going on in New York,” Edward Berry, who lives in Windsor, said.

Mixed reaction from the people of Connecticut after news broke of Trump being indicted by a grand jury in New York, marking the first time a current or former president will face criminal charges.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some believe this was justice being served.

“Some people have to be accountable for some of the actions that they take and the decisions they make,” Alessi said.

Others thought this was injustice towards Trump and will rally his supporters.

“I think people are upset about the way he’s been treated since he ran for president, and this is going to get people upset about the way our government is,” Berry said.

Connecticut leaders sounded off on the news. Senator Richard Blumenthal saying in a statement:

“No person is above the law – and violations should be pursued no matter how powerful the person is. A grand jury has reportedly decided to charge former President Trump after an intensive investigation lasting many months. Our justice system has an obligation to pursue the facts and law wherever they lead. Former President Trump will have the same rights as any criminal defendant and the justice system will presume him innocent until proven guilty.”

Representative Jahana Hayes also released a statement:

“From what I am reading, we do not know what the charges are or the evidence behind the charges. This is unprecedented and like everyone in America, I am watching the judicial process play out.”

State Senate President Martin Looney and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff issued a joint statement:

"We are not surprised that Donald Trump, who openly flaunted the rule of law and disdained our legal institutions, has now been indicted. We will be following the facts of the case closely and hope justice will be served."

The state Republicans issued a statement about the indictment on social media.