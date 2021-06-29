CT Will Now Allow Campaign Funds to Go Toward Child Care

A mom from Fairfield has made the campaign trail a little easier for other parents. Tuesday she won the right to use campaign funds for child care.

“There was no reason not to fight the good fight,” Caitlin Clarkson Pereira said.

Clarkson Pereira was running for state rep in 2018. Her daughter was 3 years old at the time.

“It became clear very early on that trying to run for office with a child or with children was a really big issue for people,” she said.

When she emailed state election regulators to see if she could use campaign funds for child care she didn’t get the answer she expected.

“They said it was a personal expense and one of the things they compared child care to was when a candidate in the past had asked to be reimbursed for new tires on their car,” Clarkson Pereira said.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill that allows candidates to use campaign funds for child care.

“We have benefitted so much from casting the net as wide as we possibly can,” Lamont said.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said, “from my perspective it’s so important to have women serving at the legislature because they speak for the families of our state and to concerns so many families have.”

Women make up only 33% of Connecticut's General Assembly.

“In 10 years we’ve increased a net of seven seats. That’s not even one a year on average. That is certainly not a pace we want to see in Connecticut,” Rep. Dorinda Borer, D-West Haven, said.

“There are many things that keep mothers from running for office. I think everyone can agree that child care costs are prohibitive for any parent to be able to go to work,” Sarah Hauge political director of Vote Momma, added during the press conference.

“We need these voices around the table because there are things that come up that people who don’t walk in our shoes, simply don’t think of,” Clarkson Pereira said.