CT Wine Trail Announces Winter Wine Trail Passport

The Connecticut Wine Trail announced its Winter Wine Trail program for 2022.

The program kicked off Jan. 21 and runs through April 10. Participants can pick up a free passport from any of the 12 participating wineries.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Those who check off all 12 participating wineries are eligible to win prizes valued at more than $5,000.

"The Winter Wine Trail offers a fun and exciting way for residents and visitors to try fantastic wines amid the beautiful backdrops of our member wineries,” Margaret Ruggerio of The Connecticut Wine Trail and co-owner of Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery said in a news release. “The Winter Wine Trail is the perfect excuse to explore the Connecticut countryside, stroll the beautiful vistas and sip and swirl your way through the winter. Grab your coat and a friend and get out to explore some of the best wine our state has to offer.”

This year’s CT Winter Wine Trail Passport participants include:

A full list of prizes will be announced soon. Contact info@ctwine.com for more details.