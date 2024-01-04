CT Winter Wine Trail starts this weekend

The state’s Winter Wine Trail starts on Saturday and 13 wineries are taking part.

From Jan. 6 through March 30, wine lovers 21 years old and up can pick up a free passport from any of the 13 wineries.

Those who check off all 13 wineries before the March 30 deadline will be eligible to win prizes, according to the CT Wine Trail.

“The Winter Wine Trail offers a fun and exciting way for residents and visitors to try award-winning wines made right here in Connecticut while overlooking scenic vineyards,” Margaret Ruggerio, of The Connecticut Wine Trail and co-owner of Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery, said in a statement. “It’s the perfect way to beat the winter blues while sipping and swirling your way through winter into spring! Best of all, the Winter Wine Trail gives friends and family a way to expand their palate and learn about the history of winemaking in the state.”

To qualify for prizes, you must submit passports to one of the participating vineyards by the deadline date. Photocopied booklets or pages will be disqualified.

Winners will be chosen by a random drawing on April 19.

Participating Wineries

