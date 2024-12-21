CT woman sentenced to prison for burglaries targeting Asian families' homes

A Stamford woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in at least 10 racially-targeted burglaries in several states, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Basneyareth Rebollar-Martinez, 28, conspired to steal from Asian homes between July of 2022 and January of 2023.

She was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of federal supervised release. Rebollar-Martinez will also have to pay $722,420 in restitution.

Rebollar-Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and she told a judge that she worked with others to burglarize at least 10 homes in eight states, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said homes were targeted based on if they'd have large amounts of cash, valuable jewelry or heirlooms. An investigation showed that Rebollar-Martinez would surveil people she was targeting, including at their jobs, which included Chinese restaurants and nail salons.

GPS monitors were placed on victims' cars, and drones were used to track them and determine when they were home, according to officials.

Authorities said the stolen goods were sold for profit. Once Rebollar-Martinez is done with her prison sentence, officials said she could be deported.