CT woman stuck on Maui highway as wildfires continue to burn

A Connecticut woman is stuck in Hawaii as wildfires continue to burn on the island of Maui.

She’s one of many people stranded on a highway there.

“There’s like a couple thousand people. It goes back three miles," said Susan Humanick of New Haven County.

Drivers are stuck on Route 30 on the island of Maui as crews continue to fight wildfires. In a video taken by Humanick, she said cars haven’t moved for two days trying to go north on the highway.

Humanick said she was originally going south to pick up supplies before getting stuck on the way back.

“There was no warning. There was no 'we’re closing the road at this time,'” she said.

She said there’s been little, if any, communication from authorities on the ground and spotty cell service is making it difficult to reach workers at the resorts.

Humanick said the growing anxiety is testing the aloha spirit.

“People are being kind, and being friendly, but people are about to lose their minds,” she said.

Humanick said stranded drivers include locals wondering if their homes are still standing.

“He says his house is three houses down where it hit in Lahaina. They wouldn’t let him through,” she said.

She said tourists like herself are trying to get back to their resorts to pick up IDs and other documents to fly home.

“We want to get off the island. We want to do our part and free up resources but they’re making it impossible,” Humanick said.

Humanick said she feels for the people who have lost so much from the fires and wants to do her part by not getting in the way of relief.

“We just want to get home and we want to leave the island and support from the mainland, and they need the resources,” she said.