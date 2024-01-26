CT woman who lost parents pushes for legislation to secure firearms

One Connecticut woman says a shooting forever altered her life. Now, during National Gun Violence Survivors’ Week, she explains how she copes with losing both of her parents, and the cause she has taken on to try to tackle gun violence.

“The anniversary is difficult,” Tara Donnelly, Easton, said.

Feb. 2 is an approaching milestone that is painful for Donnelly to face. On that day in 2005, she lost both of her parents in a shooting.

“To have such a peaceful life, and such a violent way to leave it, is difficult to grasp,” Donnelly said.

Kim and Tim Donnelly were familiar faces in downtown Fairfield, where they owned a jewelry store.

“My dad, he had the gift of gab and would just talk to people,” Donnelly said. “Everyone who came in the store left thinking that they were his best friend. And they were.”

In 2005, the couple was preparing to close when a young man entered the store and asked to buy an engagement ring. As he approached the counter, he pulled out a gun.

“He shot my dad five times, and my dad died instantly,” Donnelly said. “My mom turned to call the police, but she was shot six times.”

Donnelly was 23-years-old. Just a few weeks earlier they had helped her move to New York.

“I got one phone call that said that there had been a robbery and I needed to get home,” Donnelly said. “It's an awful phone call for anyone. And the reality is, is that every American is just a phone call away from being in my shoes.”

It is why Donnelly has spent the past 19 years working to prevent others from experiencing an immeasurable loss.

Speaking alongside gun safety advocates this week, Donnelly said that Christopher Dimeo, who is serving a life sentence for her parents’ deaths, stole a gun from the nightstand of a home he broke into before going to the Donnelly’s jewelry store.

“It was accessing a gun that he could not have legally purchased that allowed him to take two of the most important people in my life,” Donnelly said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Along with Democratic U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, and Kristin Song, who lost her son Ethan in an accident with an unsecured gun, Donnelly is pushing for expanded legislation on securing firearms.

“Nowadays, we have biometric safes where you can have that safe right on your nightstand,” Donnelly said. “So it's just as accessible for the owner from a safety perspective, but eliminates the danger of it getting into the wrong hands.”

They fought for Ethan’s Law. The Connecticut law first required all firearms in homes with kids to be securely stored, then expanded to all households last year.

Donnelly has traveled to the White House to advocate for legislation that supports securing guns many times before.

On Thursday she traveled to Washington, DC again, lobbying to make Ethan’s Law a federal law.

Connecticut lawmakers introduced the bill in Congress, but Rep. DeLauro said it will need Republican support to push through.

“Everyone cares about their children,” Donnelly said. “Everyone cares about keeping people safe, and safe storage is really an area where we can find common ground.”

Now, with young children of her own, Donnelly says she keeps pushing to turn pain into purpose.

“I now have two kids who never got to know their grandparents,” Donnelly said. “It's difficult for me to think about how different the trajectory of my life would have been if that gun had instead been secured.”