CT Women's Hall of Fame Highlights Pioneers Contributions on International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day, a day where many celebrate the contributions of women from around the world and inside Connecticut.

Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame aims to educate the public about women's history, stories, and voices. The organization was founded in 1993 and has worked to highlight the achievements of women in the state.

Connecticut has a rich history of trailblazing women, and one of the ways in which you can learn about that history is with Connecticut Women's Heritage Trail.

The trail is a reminder of what these pioneers mean to the state while shedding light on their names and stories that are sometimes forgotten.

Celebrating women's history happens every month at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford. Beecher Stowe is the author and mastermind behind the internationally known book Uncle Tom's Cabin. The 1852 novel galvanized the world and focused on the horrific experience for those enslaved in the country.

"It's a great time to be visible and lift up others who don't normally do that for themselves," said Beth Burgess, director of collections and research at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center. "Mrs. Beecher Stowe really tried to get the country to understand the humanity at a time when she didn't have the right to vote, and there was limited education for women."

The Stowe Center is just one stop on Connecticut's Women Heritage Trail, which spans throughout the state with more than 15 sites along the way.

Theodate Pope was one of the first women-licensed architects in Connecticut and the United States. Pope's home originally belonged to her parents, and if you stop by the site, you can see how Pope designed some of the rooms inside the house.

"She was a groundbreaking individual who forged her own path," said Melanie Bourbeau, senior curator at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. "She wanted to do something purposeful with her life, and this house, all 33,000 plus square feet of it, was her first project – it was a mammoth undertaking for someone who’s never done this before.”

Bourbeau believes Pope's story is an inspiration for young girls and young boys.

"She did what she wanted to do, she didn’t take no for an answer, and she kept pushing until she got what she wanted," said Bourbeau.

Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame prides themselves on teaching the public about the historic accomplishment of women.

"There are so many stories that are going to go unnoticed, unheard and unviewed by the general public," said Sarah Lubarsky, executive director with C.T. Women's Hall of Fame.

The organizations hope that by sharing these women's contributions and thousands of others, they will encourage young women to work hard for their dreams and inspire the next generation behind them.

"You look at some estimates and they still think women won't have total equality for over 100 years so yes, we have come a long way, but we have a long way to go," said Lubarsky.

The Hall of Fame will highlight three women for their role in sports, and the ceremony will take place in October.