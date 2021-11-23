CTDOT Offering Uber Discount Code to Prevent Impaired Driving

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is offering an Uber discount code this holiday season to prevent impaired driving.

CTDOT said the effort comes as the country is seeing a rise in deadly crashes. They hope offering a discount on a safe ride will prevent people from getting behind the wheel drunk or otherwise impaired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The $10 discount code SAVETHENIGHTCT will be available starting Wednesday, November 23 through January 14 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The program is paid for through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association in partnership with Uber. Connecticut is one of five states to receive a grant.

Uber suggests planning your ride ahead during the busy holiday season.

For more information on the program, click here.