CTDOT reveals the four ‘Snowplow Naming Contest' winners

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has revealed the winners of its second 'Snowplow Naming Contest', showcasing the creativity of students across the state.

Four plows, representing the four CTDOT maintenance districts have been chosen.

The 2024 winning names are:

Up2 Snow Good (Dodd Middle School, Cheshire)

(Dodd Middle School, Cheshire) SnowJaws (Hebron Elementary School, Hebron)

(Hebron Elementary School, Hebron) SnowBob Plowpants (Ox Ridge School, Darien)

(Ox Ridge School, Darien) Fast & Flurryous (The Sherman School, Sherman)

With nearly 40 schools participating in Connecticut, the contest sparked enthusiasm among students to contribute their ideas for naming the snowplows. CTDOT staff took part in the selection process, voting for the top names that captured their imagination.

Governor Ned Lamont also joined the excitement by revealing the winning names in a special social media video.

Paul Rizzo, Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Highway Operations, expressed gratitude for the engagement of Connecticut's youth in promoting road safety. He emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding snowplow safety guidelines and the need to give plow drivers ample space to work efficiently.

Connecticut Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker commended the success of the Snowplow Naming Contest, highlighting its educational value and emphasis on road safety.

The naming contest, which ran from mid-October to mid-December, encouraged schools to submit their most imaginative snowplow names. These freshly named plow trucks will now join the ranks of Buzz Iceclear, Husky McSalty, Plowzilla, and Scoop Dogg on Connecticut's roads.