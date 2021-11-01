Hartford

Person Hit by Train in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Emergency crews are responding after a person was hit by a train in Hartford on Monday.

Amtrak officials said Amtrak Hartford Line Train 475 "came into contact" with a person on the tracks south of Hartford just before 4:45 p.m. Emergency crews are in the area of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The condition of the person on the tracks was not immediately clear. Amtrak officials said none of the passengers or crew on the train are hurt.

Hartford Line service is temporarily suspended due to the investigation.

Local

US Supreme Court 2 hours ago

US Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal in Student Killing

new haven 3 hours ago

New Haven Police Investigating Reports of 2 People Shot

More information was not immediately available. NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us