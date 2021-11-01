Person Hit by Train in Hartford

Emergency crews are responding after a person was hit by a train in Hartford on Monday.

Amtrak officials said Amtrak Hartford Line Train 475 "came into contact" with a person on the tracks south of Hartford just before 4:45 p.m. Emergency crews are in the area of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue.

The condition of the person on the tracks was not immediately clear. Amtrak officials said none of the passengers or crew on the train are hurt.

Hartford Line service is temporarily suspended due to the investigation.

More information was not immediately available. NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.