CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 22.81; Another 108 Hospitalized

The state of Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is 22.81 percent, up slightly from 22.6 percent yesterday.

The number of patients who are hospitalized and have COVID-19 is 1,784, which is an additional 108 people since yesterday.

An additional 121 people have died since the numbers were last released last Thursday.

Of the 1,784 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 1,213, or 68 percent, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting that as of Jan. 5, a total of 83,147 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people in Connecticut have been identified.

Of the more than 2.5 million people in Connecticut who have completed their vaccine series, 3.29 percent have contracted the virus, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said.

There have been 926 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to the governor’s office.