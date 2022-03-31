covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to Almost 4%

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Connecticut's daily Covid-19 positivity rate has reached 3.95%, up from Wednesday's 3.35%, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office. 10,776 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported, an additional 32 since last Thursday.

According to officials, 11,908 tests have been reported since Wednesday, and 471 were positive.

There are 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down 10 since Wednesday. Of the 88 people hospitalized, 26 (29.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus vaccinecoronavirus testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us