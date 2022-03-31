CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to Almost 4%

Connecticut's daily Covid-19 positivity rate has reached 3.95%, up from Wednesday's 3.35%, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office. 10,776 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported, an additional 32 since last Thursday.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️11,908 tests were administered and 471 came back positive (3.95% rate)

➡️88 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 10)

➡️There have been 32 deaths reported since last Thursday



According to officials, 11,908 tests have been reported since Wednesday, and 471 were positive.

There are 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down 10 since Wednesday. Of the 88 people hospitalized, 26 (29.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

