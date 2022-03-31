CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to Almost 4%

Connecticut's daily Covid-19 positivity rate has reached 3.95%, up from Wednesday's 3.35%, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office. 10,776 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported, an additional 32 since last Thursday.
According to officials, 11,908 tests have been reported since Wednesday, and 471 were positive.
There are 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down 10 since Wednesday. Of the 88 people hospitalized, 26 (29.5%) are not fully vaccinated.
