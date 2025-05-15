CT's second childcare incubator opens in Waterbury

Childcare advocates and new providers toured the state's second childcare incubator in Waterbury Wednesday.

A childcare incubator is similar to a business incubator. Aspiring childcare providers are given free resources like training and space to launch their own childcare business.

Maria Martinez was one of the 23 Spanish-speaking providers that completed 26 weeks of training in business operations, licensing requirements and curriculum development. She was a stay-at-home mom most of her life, but she said she now has the skills to start her own center.

“I’m so happy," she said through a translator. "I am super excited about the opportunity, knowing that the children will be able to learn in a safe atmosphere and be able to succeed."

Martinez will teach out of one of the two incubators at Waterbury Youth Services. She can take care of six children, infants to toddlers, and three school-aged children as part of after school care.

“This is definitely one of the solutions because the big challenge is workforce," said Beth Bye, the commissioner of the state's Office of Early Childhood. "And this is a way to both grow centers and grow workers all in one. It's really a Connecticut innovation that we're really proud of”

This is the state's second childcare incubator and there are plans to open another one in Bridgeport this summer.