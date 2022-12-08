Sandy Hook

CT's U.S. Senators, Congressmembers to Hold News Conference to Honor Victims of Gun Violence

United States Capitol
NBC News

Connecticut’s United States senators and representatives will hold a news conference in Washington, D.C. this morning to mark 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and to call for honoring the memories of victims of gun violence.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro, John Larson, Joe Courtney and Jim Himes will join the Newtown Action Alliance, survivors, advocates and families of gun violence victims at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the United States Capitol.

On Wednesday night, the annual Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence was held in Washington, D.C., at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, to honor the more than one million American victims and survivors of gun violence since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed in the school shooting in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012.

The Newtown Action Alliance Foundation organized the vigil.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I spent several days up at Sandy Hook and then went back. At the time, it was astounding to see even then the courage that was represented,” President Joe Biden said during the vigil.

At a church in Washington, D.C., Sandy Hook survivor Jackie Hegarty was among those who took part in the tenth annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

Jackie Hegarty, a Sandy Hook shooting survivor, took part in the vigil Wednesday night.

Local

meriden 2 hours ago

Delays on 691 West in Meriden After Rollover Crash

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Sunny, Breezy and Mild Thursday

“I heard and saw things no child, no person should ever have to see,” Hegarty said.

“The last 10 years have not been easy, but living my life honoring the victims has helped -- being kind like Principal Dawn Hochsprung and choosing love like Jesse Lewis and so many others,” Hegarty said.

This article tagged under:

Sandy HookNewtown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us