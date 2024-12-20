Cub Scout building ransacked in Coventry causing thousands in damages

Cub Scout Pack 65 in Coventry is looking to recover after their storage building was broken into, leaving the scouts surprised and upset.

“They wouldn’t expected someone to come in and steal from them. You know, they’re young kids,” troop leader Brad Manning said. “We always try and teach them a scout is trustworthy and you know this kind of break their trust.”

Manning said he was alerted of the break-in on Wednesday, but estimates it occurred two weeks ago.

He said the alleged thieves entered through the back of the building taking wires, copper pipes, tools and in the process, creating a heating oil leak.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The building is going to be probably a total loss. I don’t know exactly what the town and state are going to do with it,” Manning said.

The troop estimates the ran sackers caused thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items.

The thieves also stole key pieces of the troop’s Pinewood Derby track. The Pinewood Derby is an event where Cub Scouts build and race miniature cars.

“That’s the thing everyone remembers about Cub Scouts,” Manning said. “That’s the thing that they all look forward to.”

He said aluminum for the track was stolen, as well as the timer.

“There’s minimal value for scrap metal, you know, we’re talking about less than ten pounds of aluminum,” Manning said. “But for us, it’s the difference between having a functional Pinewood Derby track.”

Now the troop is calling on the community to help. It has started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $25,000. In just 24 hours, they saw donations coming in from not just the Coventry community, but Virginia, Tennessee and New Jersey, as well.

“I’ve been really heartened to see we’ve raised just short of $5,000 just in 24 hours,” Manning said. “It’s encouraging this time of year, you know, people are usually kind of focusing on their families.”

A police report has been filed, but so far there are no updates on who did this.