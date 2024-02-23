Customers react to proposed rate hikes by Eversource and UI

People in Connecticut are already paying a lot for electricity, and they may be paying even more with Eversource and United Illuminating proposing rate hikes. This comes as some lawmakers are trying to figure out a way to lower costs.

“I’m retired. I don’t want to pay more for anything,” Janet Levin of East Hartford said.

“It’s frustrating because we have been trying to lower the bill,” Huyen Grady of Glastonbury said.

These Eversource customers aren’t happy about the prospects of higher bills. The utility company is looking at increasing monthly bills by about $38. Eversource says a factor for the hike request are unpaid electricity bills stretching back during covid.

“I don’t mind paying a little more for service. I don’t want to pay for other people being delinquent or non-paying to cover them,” Allen Levin of East Hartford said.

State Republican lawmakers say changes to energy policies are needed such opening up more options for renewable sources for companies like Eversource. They also want COVID-19 relief funds to be used to pay off unpaid bills instead of customers.

“All these people who were paying their bills this entire time should not be covering that for the rest of the state,” Rep. Bill Buckbee, (R)-New Milford said.

State Democrats are skeptical of the proposed hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating. UI is proposing an increase of about $30 a month, saying the increased cost of low-income assistance programs is a factor.

“When you give them money and it gets diverted into bonuses as opposed to line people, that really annoys me,” Sen. Norm Needleman, (D)-Essex said.

Customers hope some kind of relief will happen.

“They should figure out a sustainable way to keep it at the affordable prices for their customers,” Grady said.

Both rate hikes would have to be approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). If approved, the hikes would take effect in May.