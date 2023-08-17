CVS announces closure of West Hartford location

A CVS location in a busy area of West Hartford is closing its doors next month.

The store, located on Farmington Avenue, is one of seven in the city, and among dozens of others in the Greater Hartford area.

CVS Health announced that they're cutting 5,000 jobs to reduce costs as the retail pharmacy giant furthers its push into healthcare offerings, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

A company spokesperson said all prescriptions will be transferred to the closest CVS location at 150 South Main Street "to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care."

All employees working at the Farmington Avenue location are being offered comparable roles within the company, the spokesperson said.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community," CVS said in a statement.

It's unknown why specifically this location is closing. It'll officially close on Sept. 20.