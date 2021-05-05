CVS Taking Walk-In/Same-Day COVID Vaccine Appointments

CVS is joining the list of places in Connecticut where residents can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
CVS Health said it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 173 locations in Connecticut, with no appointment necessary.
They said that same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is available at CVS.com.
Other Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Locations
The state’s website lists more than 50 locations across the State accepting walk-up vaccine appointments.
COVID vaccines are provided without any charge to individuals. You are encouraged to bring an ID and medical insurance, but it is not required.
Participating Locations:
Bethel
- English Apothecary
- Address: 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801
- Phone: 203-792-3363
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Bloomfield
- West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center
- Address: 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Bridgeport
- Southwest Community Health Center
- Address: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605
- Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center)
- Address: 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
- Walk-up Hours: April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+), 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Brookfield
- Costco Pharmacy Brookfield
- Address: 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Brooklyn
- Northeast District Department of Health
- Address: 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5PM
- Details: Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Clinton
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Clinton)
- Address: 266 E Main St, Clinton, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00AM - 5:00PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Cromwell
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Cromwell)
- Address: 45 Shinpike Rd, Cromwell, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Thursday May 6th 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Derby
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Derby)
- Address: 49 Pershing Drive, Derby CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Danbury
- Community Health Center (Danbury Mall) - Drive Thru
- Address:7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Greater Danbury Community Health Center
- Address: 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
East Hartford
- Community Health Center (Pratt & Whitney Airfield - Drive Thru)
- Address: 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
East Haven
- ShopRite Pharmacy (East Haven)
- Address: 745 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Enfield
- Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies
- Address: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082
- Phone: 860-745-0183
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
- Costco Pharmacy Enfield
- Address: 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
- Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Farmington
- UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic
- Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
Fairfield
- Fairfield Health Department
- Address: 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT (left end of building by gym)
- Walk-up Hours: 5/6, 5/12, 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27, 11 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Greenwich
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Field house)
- Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
- Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic
- Address: 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Details: Walk-in appointments would be first come first serve.
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
- North Street Pharmacy
- Address: 1043 North Street, Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Hamden
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Hamden)
- Address: 2100 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Thursday May 6th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Hartford
- Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center)
- Address: 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- Parker Memorial Community Center
- Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer
Mashantucket
- Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)
- Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Middletown
- Community Health Center (Wesleyan Tennis Court Lot - Drive Thru)
- Address: 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace
- Address: Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457
- Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
- Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square
- Address: Traverse Square, Middletown, CT06457
- Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
- Cross Street AME Zion Church
- Address: 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Meriden
- Hancock Pharmacy and Surgical
- Address: 840 East Main St., Meriden, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: J&J
Milford
- Costco Pharmacy Milford
- Address: 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
- Milford Pharmacy
- Address: 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- New Milford Department of Health Clinic
- Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm & 6pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Monroe
- Monroe Health Department at St. Jude School
- Address: 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468
- Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays,11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Naugatuck
- Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center
- Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770
- Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
- Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
New Britain
- Costco Pharmacy New Britain
- Address: 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT06053
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
New Fairfield
- New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic
- Address: New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29)
- Saturdays 11:00 AM-12:45 PM, from 5/1-5/15
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
New Haven
- Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)
- Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
- Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center
- Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
- Fair Haven Community Health Care
- Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
New Milford
- New Milford Department of Health Clinic
- Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
North Haven
- Quinnipiack Valley Health District
- Address: North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Norwalk
- Costco Pharmacy Norwalk
- Address: 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna and/or J&J
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Connecticut Ave)
- Address: 360 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 6854
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Norwich
- Greenville Drug Store
- Address: 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360
- Phone: 860-889-9857
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Orange
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Orange)
- Address: 259 Bull Hill Ln, Orange, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Plainville
- Plainville Community Pharmacy
- Address: 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4 PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
Shelton
- Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center
- Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
- Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
- Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna
- ShopRite (Shelton)
- Address: 875 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Southbury
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Southbury)
- Address: 775 Main St South, Southbury CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Stamford
- Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru)
- Address: 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)
- Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Shippan Ave)
- Address: 200 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT 06902
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
- ShopRite (W Main St)
- Address: 1990 West Main St, Stamford, CT 06902
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Storrs
- Eastern Highlands Health District Clinic
- Address: 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs, CT 06268
- Walk-up Hours:
- May 6th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- May 10th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- May 11th, 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: J&J
Stratford
- Stratford Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Address: 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615
- Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM through the end of May
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
- ShopRite Pharmacy (Stratford)
- Address: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
Waterbury
- Brass Mill Pharmacy
- Address: 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT
- Phone: (203) 721-8022
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 12 PM-5 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
- City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
- Address: Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM (closed 12 PM-1 PM each day)
- Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets.
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- Costco Pharmacy Waterbury
- Address: 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
- Stoll’s Pharmacy
- Address: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
- Royal Pharmacy
- Address: 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM
- Details: Please call Royal Pharmacy at 203-527-5160 before stopping by
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- Wheeler Clinic
- Address: 855 Lakewood Road,Waterbury, CT 06704
- Walk-up Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM; Saturday 5/8, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
- Vaccine Type(s): Moderna, J&J
Westbrook
- Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center
- Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Wethersfield
- Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)
- Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
West Hartford
- West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street
- Address: 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location)
- Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
West Haven
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)
- Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
- West Haven Health Department
- Address: 201 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 5/7/21, 5/14/21, 5/21/21, 6/4/21, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Willimantic
- Medical Pharmacy
- Address: 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J