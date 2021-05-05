coronavirus vaccine

CVS Taking Walk-In/Same-Day COVID Vaccine Appointments

CVS is joining the list of places in Connecticut where residents can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

CVS Health said it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 173 locations in Connecticut, with no appointment necessary.

They said that same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is available at CVS.com.

Other Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Locations

The state’s website lists more than 50 locations across the State accepting walk-up vaccine appointments.

COVID vaccines are provided without any charge to individuals. You are encouraged to bring an ID and medical insurance, but it is not required.

Participating Locations:

Bethel

  • English Apothecary
    • Address: 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801
    • Phone: 203-792-3363
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Bloomfield

  • West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center
    • Address: 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Bridgeport

  • Southwest Community Health Center
    • Address: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center)
    • Address: 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604
    • Walk-up Hours: April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+), 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Brookfield

  • Costco Pharmacy Brookfield
    • Address: 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Brooklyn

  • Northeast District Department of Health
    • Address: 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5PM
    • Details: Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic.
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Clinton

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Clinton)
    • Address: 266 E Main St, Clinton, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00AM - 5:00PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Cromwell

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Cromwell)
    • Address: 45 Shinpike Rd, Cromwell, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Thursday May 6th 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Derby

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Derby)
    • Address: 49 Pershing Drive, Derby CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Danbury

  • Community Health Center (Danbury Mall) - Drive Thru
    • Address:7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
  • Greater Danbury Community Health Center
    • Address: 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

East Hartford

  • Community Health Center (Pratt & Whitney Airfield - Drive Thru)
    • Address: 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

East Haven

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (East Haven)
    • Address: 745 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Enfield

  • Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies
    • Address: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082
    • Phone: 860-745-0183
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
  • Costco Pharmacy Enfield
    • Address: 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
  • Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital
    • Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Farmington

  • UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic
    • Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

Fairfield

  • Fairfield Health Department
    • Address: 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT (left end of building by gym)
    • Walk-up Hours: 5/6, 5/12, 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27, 11 AM-4 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Greenwich

  • Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Field house)
    • Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer
  • Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic
    • Address: 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
    • Details: Walk-in appointments would be first come first serve.
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
  • North Street Pharmacy
    • Address: 1043 North Street, Greenwich, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Hamden

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Hamden)
    • Address: 2100 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Thursday May 6th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Hartford

  • Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center)
    • Address: 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • Parker Memorial Community Center
    • Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer

Mashantucket

  • Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)
    • Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Middletown

  • Community Health Center (Wesleyan Tennis Court Lot - Drive Thru)
    • Address: 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
  • Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace
    • Address: Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457
    • Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
  • Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square
    • Address: Traverse Square, Middletown, CT06457
    • Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
  • Cross Street AME Zion Church
    • Address: 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Meriden

  • Hancock Pharmacy and Surgical
    • Address: 840 East Main St., Meriden, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: J&J

Milford

  • Costco Pharmacy Milford
    • Address: 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
  • Milford Pharmacy
    • Address: 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • New Milford Department of Health Clinic
    • Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm & 6pm
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Monroe

  • Monroe Health Department at St. Jude School
    • Address: 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468
    • Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays,11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Naugatuck

  • Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center
    • Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770
    • Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
    • Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

New Britain

  • Costco Pharmacy New Britain
    • Address: 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT06053
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

New Fairfield

  • New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic
    • Address: New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29)
    • Saturdays 11:00 AM-12:45 PM, from 5/1-5/15
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

New Haven

  • Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)
    • Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
  • Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center
    • Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)
  • Fair Haven Community Health Care
    • Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

New Milford

  • New Milford Department of Health Clinic
    • Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

North Haven

  • Quinnipiack Valley Health District
    • Address: North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Norwalk

  • Costco Pharmacy Norwalk
    • Address: 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna and/or J&J
  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Connecticut Ave)
    • Address: 360 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 6854
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Norwich

  • Greenville Drug Store
    • Address: 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360
    • Phone: 860-889-9857
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Orange

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Orange)
    • Address: 259 Bull Hill Ln, Orange, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Plainville

  • Plainville Community Pharmacy
    • Address: 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4 PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Shelton

  • Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center
    • Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
    • Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
    • Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna
  • ShopRite (Shelton)
    • Address: 875 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Southbury

  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Southbury)
    • Address: 775 Main St South, Southbury CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Stamford

  • Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru)
    • Address: 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
  • Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)
    • Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer
  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Shippan Ave)
    • Address: 200 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT 06902
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
  • ShopRite (W Main St)
    • Address: 1990 West Main St, Stamford, CT 06902
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Storrs

  • Eastern Highlands Health District Clinic
    • Address: 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs, CT 06268
    • Walk-up Hours:
    • May 6th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
    • May 10th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
    • May 11th, 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
    • Vaccine Type: J&J

Stratford

  • Stratford Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
    • Address: 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615
    • Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM through the end of May
    • Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J
  • ShopRite Pharmacy (Stratford)
    • Address: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Waterbury

  • Brass Mill Pharmacy
    • Address: 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT
    • Phone: (203) 721-8022
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 12 PM-5 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
  • City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic
    • Address: Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM (closed 12 PM-1 PM each day)
    • Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets.
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • Costco Pharmacy Waterbury
    • Address: 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J
  • Stoll’s Pharmacy
    • Address: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J
  • Royal Pharmacy
    • Address: 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM
    • Details: Please call Royal Pharmacy at 203-527-5160 before stopping by
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • Wheeler Clinic
    • Address: 855 Lakewood Road,Waterbury, CT 06704
    • Walk-up Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM; Saturday 5/8, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type(s): Moderna, J&J

Westbrook

  • Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center
    • Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Wethersfield

  • Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)
    • Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109
    • Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer

West Hartford

  • West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street
    • Address: 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location)
    • Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

West Haven

  • Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)
    • Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Pfizer
  • West Haven Health Department
    • Address: 201 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
    • Walk-up Hours: 5/7/21, 5/14/21, 5/21/21, 6/4/21, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna

Willimantic

  • Medical Pharmacy
    • Address: 1213 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226
    • Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
    • Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

