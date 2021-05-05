CVS Taking Walk-In/Same-Day COVID Vaccine Appointments

CVS is joining the list of places in Connecticut where residents can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

CVS Health said it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 173 locations in Connecticut, with no appointment necessary.

They said that same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is available at CVS.com.

Other Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Locations

The state’s website lists more than 50 locations across the State accepting walk-up vaccine appointments.

COVID vaccines are provided without any charge to individuals. You are encouraged to bring an ID and medical insurance, but it is not required.

Participating Locations:

Bethel

English Apothecary Address: 140 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801 Phone: 203-792-3363 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturdays 10 AM-4 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Bloomfield

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Bloomfield Senior Center Address: 330 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday 4/26 and Monday 5/3, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Bridgeport

Southwest Community Health Center Address: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Walk-up Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM & 1:00 PM-3:30 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (University of Bridgeport Wheeler Recreation Center) Address: 400 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Walk-up Hours: April 26 (16+), April 29 (18+), April 30 (18+), May 1 (18+), 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Brookfield

Costco Pharmacy Brookfield Address: 200 Federal Road, Brookfield, 06804 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM, Sunday 10 AM-6 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Brooklyn

Northeast District Department of Health Address: 69 South Main Street, Brooklyn, CT 06234 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 2PM-5PM Details: Recipients will be given a 2nd dose appointment as they exit the clinic. Vaccine Type: Moderna



Clinton

ShopRite Pharmacy (Clinton) Address: 266 E Main St, Clinton, CT Walk-up Hours: Wednesday May 5th, 10:00AM - 5:00PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Cromwell

ShopRite Pharmacy (Cromwell) Address: 45 Shinpike Rd, Cromwell, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Thursday May 6th 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Derby

ShopRite Pharmacy (Derby) Address: 49 Pershing Drive, Derby CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Danbury

Community Health Center (Danbury Mall) - Drive Thru Address:7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Greater Danbury Community Health Center Address: 132 Main Street, Danbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:00 PM-3:30 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



East Hartford

Community Health Center (Pratt & Whitney Airfield - Drive Thru) Address: 12 Runway Road, East Hartford, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM



East Haven

ShopRite Pharmacy (East Haven) Address: 745 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Enfield

Able Care Pharmacy & Medical Supplies Address: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082 Phone: 860-745-0183 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 12 PM - 5 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Costco Pharmacy Enfield Address: 75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer



Farmington

UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna



Fairfield

Fairfield Health Department Address: 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT (left end of building by gym) Walk-up Hours: 5/6, 5/12, 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27, 11 AM-4 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Greenwich

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Field house) Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Family Centers Health Care Mobile Clinic Address: 90 Harding Road, Greenwich, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Details: Walk-in appointments would be first come first serve. Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

North Street Pharmacy Address: 1043 North Street, Greenwich, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 AM-5:30 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Hamden

ShopRite Pharmacy (Hamden) Address: 2100 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT Walk-up Hours: Thursday May 6th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Hartford

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (CT Convention Center) Address: 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna

Parker Memorial Community Center Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer



Mashantucket

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino) Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer



Middletown

Community Health Center (Wesleyan Tennis Court Lot - Drive Thru) Address: 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Middletown Housing Authority - Maplewood Terrace Address: Maplewood Terrace, Middletown, CT 06457 Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Middletown Housing Authority - Traverse Square Address: Traverse Square, Middletown, CT06457 Walk-up Hours: Saturday May 1st, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

Cross Street AME Zion Church Address: 440 West St, Middletown, CT 06457 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday May 4th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J



Meriden

Hancock Pharmacy and Surgical Address: 840 East Main St., Meriden, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8:00 AM-8:00 PM Vaccine Type: J&J



Milford

Costco Pharmacy Milford Address: 1718 Boston Post Rd, Milford, 06460 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Milford Pharmacy Address: 78 Broad Street, Milford CT 06460 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9 AM-7 PM, Saturday 10 AM-3 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna

New Milford Department of Health Clinic Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, Milford, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm & 6pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer



Monroe

Monroe Health Department at St. Jude School Address: 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468 Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays,11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J



Naugatuck

Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770 Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053 Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna



New Britain

Costco Pharmacy New Britain Address: 405 Hartford Rd, New Britain, CT06053 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J



New Fairfield

New Fairfield Department of Health Clinic Address: New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 PM-7:15 PM, from 4/27-5/20 (except Thursday 4/29) Saturdays 11:00 AM-12:45 PM, from 5/1-5/15 Vaccine Type: Moderna



New Haven

Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level) Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer (starting 5/4)

Fair Haven Community Health Care Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer



New Milford

New Milford Department of Health Clinic Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer



North Haven

Quinnipiack Valley Health District Address: North Haven Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Thursdays, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J



Norwalk

Costco Pharmacy Norwalk Address: 779 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, 06854 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM; Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna and/or J&J

ShopRite Pharmacy (Connecticut Ave) Address: 360 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 6854 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Norwich

Greenville Drug Store Address: 213 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360 Phone: 860-889-9857 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Thursdays, 10 AM- 2 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J



Orange

ShopRite Pharmacy (Orange) Address: 259 Bull Hill Ln, Orange, CT Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Plainville

Plainville Community Pharmacy Address: 170 East St, Plainville, CT 06062 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-4 PM; Saturday 10 AM-1 PM Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J



Shelton

Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484 Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053 Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna

ShopRite (Shelton) Address: 875 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Southbury

ShopRite Pharmacy (Southbury) Address: 775 Main St South, Southbury CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Stamford

Community Health Center (Lord & Taylor Parking Lot - Drive Thru) Address: 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4) Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer

ShopRite Pharmacy (Shippan Ave) Address: 200 Shippan Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

ShopRite (W Main St) Address: 1990 West Main St, Stamford, CT 06902 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Storrs

Eastern Highlands Health District Clinic Address: 10 South Eagleville Road, Storrs, CT 06268 Walk-up Hours: May 6th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM May 10th, 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM May 11th, 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM Vaccine Type: J&J



Stratford

Stratford Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Address: 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford, CT 06615 Walk-up Hours: Wednesdays, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM through the end of May Vaccine Types: Moderna, J&J

ShopRite Pharmacy (Stratford) Address: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford, CT Walk-up Hours: Friday May 7th, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J



Waterbury

Brass Mill Pharmacy Address: 1405 East Main St, Waterbury, CT Phone: (203) 721-8022 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 12 PM-5 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

City of Waterbury & Saint Mary’s Hospital COVID Vaccination Clinic Address: Waterbury Arts Magnet School Dance Theater Building, 16 South Elm Street, Waterbury, CT 06706 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 AM-4 PM (closed 12 PM-1 PM each day) Details: Clinic entrance & free parking located at the Scoville Street Municipal Parking lot, between South Main Street and South Elm Streets. Vaccine Type: Moderna

Costco Pharmacy Waterbury Address: 3600 East Main Street, Waterbury, 06705 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10 AM-7 PM, Saturday 9:30 AM-6 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna and/or J&J

Stoll’s Pharmacy Address: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury, CT Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna, J&J

Royal Pharmacy Address: 1420 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT 06705 Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM Details: Please call Royal Pharmacy at 203-527-5160 before stopping by Vaccine Type: Moderna

Wheeler Clinic Address: 855 Lakewood Road,Waterbury, CT 06704 Walk-up Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:00 AM-12:00 PM; Saturday 5/8, 9:00 AM-1:00 PM Vaccine Type(s): Moderna, J&J



Westbrook

Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer



Wethersfield

Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield) Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109 Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer



West Hartford

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District Kane Street Address: 46 Kane Street, West Hartford, CT (old ShopRite location) Walk-up Hours: Thursday 4/29 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Thursday 5/6 9:00 AM-12:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



West Haven

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus) Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM Vaccine Type: Pfizer

West Haven Health Department Address: 201 Noble Street, West Haven, CT Walk-up Hours: 5/7/21, 5/14/21, 5/21/21, 6/4/21, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM Vaccine Type: Moderna



Willimantic