CVS to close two pharmacies in Hartford by mid-March

CVS is closing two of its pharmacies in Hartford in the next month-and-a-half.

The company will close the CVS pharmacy at 690 Wethersfield Avenue on February 21, according to a company spokesperson. The CVS pharmacy at 777 Main Street will close on March 11.

The spokesperson said all prescriptions at the Wethersfield Avenue CVS will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 908/910 Maple Avenue. Prescriptions from the Main Street location will be transferred to the CVS at 150 Washington Street. Customers can also choose to have their prescriptions filled at any CVS Pharmacy, the spokesperson said.

The company made the decision to close the stores based on market dynamics, population shifts, a community store's density, and ensuring there are other stores in the area to meet the needs of the community, according to the spokesperson.

Workers at both locations are being offered comparable positions within the company.

These are the only CVS Pharmacy closures planned in Connecticut in 2025 at this time, the spokesperson said.