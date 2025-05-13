Dad was driving drunk with baby in his lap on I-84: police

State police have arrested a father who is accused of driving drunk while holding his 1-month-old daughter on his lap on Interstate 84.

State police arrested the 22-year-old Danbury man after a trooper saw a Chevrolet Equinox with no license plates going slowly and swerving between the right lane and the shoulder on Interstate 84 West in Danbury around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, according to state police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The trooper put emergency lights and the siren on and tried to stop the driver, but he kept going at around 15 miles per hour, state police said.

When the vehicles got to stopped traffic, the state trooper parked the cruiser, walked over to the driver and told him to put the SUV in park.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

That’s when the trooper saw that the driver had a 1-month-old baby girl in his lap, unrestrained, and he appeared to be impaired, according to state police.

Police said they also learned that the man didn’t have a valid driver's license and the vehicle was neither registered nor insured.

The trooper asked for more units to respond, including a Spanish speaking unit, and for EMS personnel to evaluate the baby.

State police said the driver refused to let go of his baby so EMS could evaluate her and the baby’s mother arrived.

She told investigators that the baby’s father had taken her from her crib and left the residence and she was concerned for their child's safety because she believed that he was intoxicated, state police said.

The child was turned over to her mother, who went with EMS to a local hospital to have the child evaluated.

State police arrested the baby’s father and said his blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit.

He was charged with failure to use rear-facing car seat- child under 2 years, operating/parking an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to maintain proper lane- limited access highway, operating a motor vehicle without a license, risk of injury to a child, interfering with an officer/resisting and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and he is due in court on May 28.