Dad Suspected in Death of 2-Year-Old Found Buried in Stamford Park: PD

A 26-year-old Stamford man is a suspect in the death of his 2-year-old son, Liam, who was found in a plastic bag buried in a park, according to Stamford police.

Stamford police said they received a call at 11:52 a.m. Monday reporting a possible kidnapping and a child who might have been injured.

Authorities learned the child might have been buried in the area of Cummings Park, and officers found an area where dirt was disturbed. It was there where they found the child buried in a plastic bag, police said.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined the child died of homicide and the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, of Stamford, was considered a possible person of interest, police said. He was arrested Tuesday morning on a violation of probation warrant and he is being held on charges unrelated to the child's death. Bond has been set at $3 million.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, police called Ismalej-Gomez a suspect.

Police found Ismalej-Gomez's vehicle Scalzi Park Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, officers located Ismalej-Gomez when they stopped a taxi on West Main Street and took him into custody.

Police said there an order of protection had been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.