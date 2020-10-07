7AM Update: More Than 4K Without Power After Storms Roll Through Connecticut

Damaging winds knocked out power in pockets of the state as strong storms moved through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The strong winds caused power outages in some parts of the state. More than 4,700 Eversource customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m., with Woodstock and Granby seeing the most outages. United Illuminating was reporting 11 customers out as of at 6 a.m.

Schools Closed

Schools in Thompson are closed Thursday because trees and wires are blocking roads.

Thompson Public Schools are closed today due to multiple roads closed with wires down and trees blocking passage. Stay safe everyone !! — Melinda Smith (@ThompsonCTSuper) October 8, 2020

Woodstock Academy is closed because of significant power outages in the area.

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth is also closed because of storm damage.

Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth,CT is closed due to Storm Damage https://t.co/kvC0ugxB30 — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) October 8, 2020

A 64 mile per hour wind gust was captured at Bradley Airport.

Finding sporadic damage here in Granby after a fast-moving storm today. @EversourceCT reports statewide 25,973 customers out right now. #NBCCT https://t.co/8lZg0qbVxo pic.twitter.com/O47dVVpfzu — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) October 8, 2020

Fair weather is expected Thursday through the weekend with nice temperatures.

Peak wind gusts from earlier today. Nearly 20,000 customers still without power. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Wmvp9Z95xU — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 8, 2020

