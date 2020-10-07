7AM Update: More Than 4K Without Power After Storms Roll Through Connecticut

Damaging winds knocked out power in pockets of the state as strong storms moved through Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The strong winds caused power outages in some parts of the state. More than 4,700 Eversource customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m., with Woodstock and Granby seeing the most outages. United Illuminating was reporting 11 customers out as of at 6 a.m.
Schools Closed
Schools in Thompson are closed Thursday because trees and wires are blocking roads.
Woodstock Academy is closed because of significant power outages in the area.
Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth is also closed because of storm damage.
A 64 mile per hour wind gust was captured at Bradley Airport.
Fair weather is expected Thursday through the weekend with nice temperatures.
